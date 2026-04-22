NESCO Concert Drug Case: 31-Year-Old Woman Arrested From Mira Road For Role In Payment Network, Main Supplier Still Absconding

Woman arrested from Mira Road in NESCO concert drug case probe | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: The Vanrai Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection with the Nesco drugs case. According to the police, the accused, a resident of Mira Road, allegedly received online payments in her bank account from individuals linked to the drug syndicate after they purchased narcotics.

Financial link to drug network

Police officials said the woman was acquainted with several members of the syndicate. After procuring drugs from her male associate, believed to be the main supplier who is currently absconding, these individuals would distribute the contraband to customers at various live events.

Money trail uncovered

Investigations have revealed that among the 10 accused arrested earlier in the case, one Ayush Sahitya had also transferred money to the woman’s account after purchasing drugs.

It is further alleged that arrested accused Shubh Agrawal, Anand Patel, and Vineet Gerelani would pay Ayush for drugs, who in turn routed the money to the woman’s accounts.

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Probe continues

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 11. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding main supplier and uncover the wider network.

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