Nerul swimmer finishes 140 km in 28 hours and 40 minutes, now sets target for Goa to Mumbai next year

After creating a record of swimming 140 km from Gateway of India to Dahanu beach in Palghar district, Shubham Vanmali geared to make a new record in 2022. Vanmali has started preparation to add a new page in the history of swimming by covering a distance of 413 km from Goa to Mumbai the next year.

Vanmali completed the distance of 140 km from Gateway of India in Mumbai to Dahanu in Palghar district in 28 hours and 40 minutes, spread across 5 days period from December 17 to 21. He claimed that he is the first Indian swimmer to have completed 140 km in assisted swimming.

In assisted swimming, the swimmer spends all the time at sea until he finishes the distance. He is be guided by an expert and the pilot of the boat till he finishes the swimming.

As per experts, assisted swimming is difficult as the swimmer has to swim with the current or wait for the current towards his finishing point. It is very difficult for anyone to remain in the sea after four to five hours of swimming and again resume swimming. Apart from seasickness, the swimmer continues to loss stamina and enthusiasm.

Vanmali overcame challenges during the five days of swimming to cover 140 km and achieved the feat. “There were painful rashes all over my body and running fever because of being stung by jelly fishes,” said Vanmali, adding that he did not stop and continued the swimming.

A Nerul prodigy and international open water swimmer, Vanmali has decided to swim from Goa to Mumbai the next year. “I have started the preparation and by the second half of 2022, I will attempt the distance of 413 km from Goa to Mumbai,” said Vanmali, adding that he would require a lot of training and practice.

In his earlier attempt, Shubham has records of swimming the famous English Channel, The Strait of Gibraltar, Catalina Channel, The Manhattan Marathon Swim, The Round Trip Angel Island Swim, Perhentian Island Marathon Swim, Raj Bhawan, Walkeshwar to Gateway of India, among others.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:36 PM IST