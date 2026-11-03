Nerul Residents Oppose ₹80 Crore Underground Parking Project At Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Garden |

“We don't want parking; we want a green garden.” This is the message residents of Nerul Sector 8 are sending to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as they mobilise opposition to a proposed underground parking facility at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Garden, fearing that an established green space will be sacrificed for the project.

Signature Campaign Launched Against Proposed ₹80 Crore Project

The Nerul Residents' Association organised a signature campaign at the garden on Tuesday, November 3, between 6 pm and 8 pm, urging citizens to join the movement to preserve the open space. Residents claim that the proposed underground parking project, being pursued through the civic body and local elected representatives, is estimated to cost around Rs 80 crore.

The campaign comes days after the NMMC granted permission for preliminary surveys and technical investigations at Plot No. 9 in Sector 8, where the underground parking facility has been proposed. According to a civic letter dated October 9, 2026, the civic body has appointed architects for the project and authorised it to undertake geotechnical investigations, topographical surveys, traffic surveys and drone surveys.

Survey Approval Does Not Permit Actual Construction

The permission followed a civic work order issued on September 29 and a request from the architectural firm. However, the approval is restricted to preliminary surveys and technical investigations and does not constitute permission for the actual construction of the underground parking facility. Separate approvals will be required before construction or any other work can begin.

The NMMC has also stipulated that the surveys must be conducted in coordination with its officials without damaging existing civic infrastructure, including roads, water pipelines, drainage systems and electricity and telecommunications facilities. Any excavation or boring will require separate permission. The agency has also been directed to ensure that the exercise does not inconvenience pedestrians, commuters or local residents.

Residents Question Parking Facility Beneath Well-Maintained Garden

Residents, however, are questioning the rationale behind locating the facility beneath a well-maintained public garden. They point out that Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Garden has been an important recreational space for several years, serving senior citizens, women, children and youngsters from Sector 8 and neighbouring areas.

The garden is regularly used for morning and evening walks, exercise, yoga and leisure activities. Residents say it is not merely an open plot but an important part of the neighbourhood's social and environmental ecosystem, contributing to public health, recreation and the preservation of green cover.

They have also questioned the need for additional parking infrastructure in the locality, arguing that redevelopment of existing buildings is already underway and that the parking requirements should be assessed in that context.

Instead of altering the garden, residents have suggested that the civic administration explore vacant plots and existing open spaces in Kukashet village for underground parking facilities.

The association's campaign highlights the importance of preserving public gardens for citizens' health, children's recreation, senior citizens' leisure and environmental conservation. Through the signature drive, residents hope to build public support and urge the civic administration to reconsider the proposed location.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/