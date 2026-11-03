Bhiwandi: Dispute Over Marathi Song At Highway Dhaba Turns Violent; 3 Injured, 11 Arrested After Alleged Firing |

Bhiwandi: A seemingly minor dispute over changing a song at a hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway escalated into a violent confrontation involving alleged pistol firing and a chopper attack, leaving three people injured. The incident took place at Tweesha Restaurant and Dhaba in Sonale village under the jurisdiction of Bhiwandi Taluka police station, during the intervening night of November 1 and 2.

Police Register Two FIRs, Arrest 11 Accused

The incident involved two groups who later lodged counter-complaints against each other. Bhiwandi Taluka police have registered two separate FIRs and arrested 11 persons from both sides. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded one group in police custody until November 5 and the other until November 6. CCTV footage purportedly capturing the violent altercation has since gone viral on social media.

According to the first complaint, Aniket Jadhav had visited the hotel with his friends between 1 am and 4 am on November 2. While music was playing on the hotel's sound system Jadhav allegedly asked the staff to stop the existing track and play a Marathi song instead.

Dispute Escalates Over Shifting Sound Box

The disagreement intensified when the complainant's group attempted to move a sound box closer to their table. Four persons seated nearby reportedly objected, triggering an argument that soon turned into a physical assault.

Police said the accused allegedly abused and assaulted Jadhav and his companions. The main accused Nayanath Bhoir allegedly threatened the group and made a phone call to summon others. During the confrontation he allegedly pulled out a concealed chopper and attempted to attack Sainath Patil. Aniket Jadhav sustained an injury to his finger while intervening, while Pankaj Gaikwad allegedly suffered a chopper injury to his thumb. Others were also assaulted with fists and kicks.

The first FIR names Naynath Bhoir, Musa alias Hemant Gulvi, hotel owner Vinayak Mhatre, the hotel manager and seven unidentified persons. Charges have been invoked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Counter-complaint alleges pistol firing

In the second case complainant Kunal Patil (22) a resident of Saravali Pada alleged that he was dining with his friends at the same hotel on the night of November 2 when another group moved the sound system closer to its table. An objection from Patil's group reportedly triggered another argument and assault.

According to the complaint, one of the accused slapped Patil's friend and employer, Naynath Bhoir, on the back of his head. The group allegedly threatened them claiming to be associates of Jagan Sheth and warning that they would demonstrate their strength. More persons were subsequently called to the spot.

During the confrontation, Sainath Patil, who was allegedly wearing a black shirt, pulled out a pistol from his waistband and fired towards Kunal Patil and his companions. The accused allegedly continued abusing and assaulting them. The complainants claimed they managed to escape without sustaining further injuries.

The second FIR names Sainath Patil, Jayesh Mhatre, Aniket Jadhav, Pankaj Gaikwad and Prashant Prabhakar Waghe. The police have registered offences under relevant BNS provisions and Sections 3, 25 and 27(2) of the Arms Act.

Senior Police Inspector Harshavardhan Barve of Bhiwandi Taluka police station confirmed that two cross-cases had been registered and 11 accused arrested. Police are investigating whether the two confrontations were connected and are examining the individual roles of those involved.

The viral CCTV footage is also being examined as part of the investigation.

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