Nerul Residents Hold Candlelight Protest Against NMMC's ₹80-Crore Underground Parking Project At Shahu Maharaj Garden |

Navi Mumbai: In a symbolic protest against the proposed underground parking facility at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Garden in Sector 8, Nerul, residents lit candles at the garden on Saturday evening, reiterating their demand that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) scrap the Rs 80-crore project and preserve the existing green space.

Candlelight Campaign Highlights Need To Preserve Neighbourhood Green Spaces

Organised by the Nerul Residents' Association on November 7, the candlelight campaign was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting the neighbourhood's green spaces and mobilising public support against what residents fear could permanently alter the garden's natural character.

The campaign comes days after the association submitted a memorandum to the NMMC commissioner and city engineer, seeking the cancellation of the proposed project and an immediate halt to all administrative, technical and tendering processes. More than 1,200 residents have signed a petition opposing the underground parking facility.

Residents Give NMMC 15-Day Deadline, Threaten Indefinite Hunger Strike

The association had given the civic administration 15 days to take a concrete decision and communicate it in writing. It has warned that residents will launch an indefinite hunger strike at the garden's entrance if their demands are not addressed within the stipulated period.

The association had organised a signature campaign at the garden on November 3, which received an overwhelming response from residents, including women, senior citizens and youngsters. The candlelight demonstration was another effort to strengthen the campaign and underline the community's determination to protect the public garden.

Residents Fear Underground Parking Could Damage Trees And Ecological Balance

Residents said the garden has served as an important recreational and green space for years, providing a place for morning and evening walks, exercise, yoga and recreation. They fear that construction of an underground parking facility could affect existing trees, green cover, natural soil structure and the ecological balance of the area.

Clarifying that they were not opposed to infrastructure development or efforts to address Navi Mumbai's parking problems, residents said the civic administration should explore alternative locations instead of using an existing public garden for the project.

The association has also sought details of the project's feasibility and approvals, including whether a detailed prohas also sought a meeting with senior civic officials and a written assurance that the garden's existing green cover and public use will be protected.

"This is no longer just an issue concerning one garden. It is about public health, environmental protection, public assets and the responsible use of taxpayers' money. If the administration ignores the opposition expressed by residents and continues with the project, we will have no option but to intensify our protest through democratic means," the association stated in its memorandum.

Through the candlelight campaign, residents reiterated their message: development should not come at the cost of the city's remaining green spaces. "We do not want parking at the cost of our garden. We want the green space preserved," the association said.

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