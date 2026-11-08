Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Opens New Staircase At Prabhadevi Station To Ease Passenger Congestion |

Mumbai: In a move aimed at easing passenger congestion at Prabhadevi railway station, Central Railway has completed the construction of an additional staircase on the western side of the south foot overbridge (FOB). The staircase has been opened to the public, providing commuters with an additional access route to the platform and improving passenger movement, particularly during peak hours.

Central Railway Completes Staircase Construction Within 80 Days

The staircase was constructed within 80 days of receiving the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Work began after the existing BMC toilet block at the site was dismantled to make way for the new structure. The project is expected to ease the movement of commuters and reduce congestion at the station's south FOB, especially during busy morning and evening hours.

However, executing the project was not without challenges. The construction site had limited working space, with a road on one side and railway tracks on the other, restricting the movement of machinery and storage of construction material. Work was also limited to daytime hours as night-time construction was not permitted due to nearby residential buildings.

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Underground Cables And Water Pipelines Add To Project Difficulties

In addition, several underground electrical and utility cables, along with existing water pipelines, posed hurdles during construction. These had to be identified, protected and carefully handled to prevent damage and disruption to essential services.

Despite these constraints, railway officials and the executing agency completed the work within the stipulated 80-day period through coordination and careful planning.

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