Nerul Auto Driver Gets New Lease On Life After Wife Donates 65% Of Her Liver In First-Ever Transplant At NewEra Hospital |

Navi Mumbai: A 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Nerul suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis and multiple life-threatening complications has been given a new lease on life after his wife donated a portion of her liver.

Medical team & patient condition

“This was the first-ever liver transplant performed at NewEra Hospital and a major milestone for the institution. The patient’s condition was extremely critical and the transplant was the only definitive life-saving solution,” said Dr. Anurag Shrimal.

The complex living donor liver transplant was successfully carried out on April 15 by a multidisciplinary team of 18 doctors and surgeons, along with nearly 20 nursing and support staff members. The recipient, Mukesh Ramchandra Tandel, had been battling decompensated chronic liver disease for over two years and was admitted in a critical condition with jaundice, massive abdominal fluid buildup, early hepatic encephalopathy, acute kidney injury, urinary tract infection, and cellulitis in his left leg.

Wife's selfless decision

Doctors said his condition had deteriorated to a stage where a liver transplant was the only definitive life-saving option. His wife, Janabai Tandel, 43, volunteered to donate 65 per cent of her right liver lobe despite the surgery involving significant risks and medical complexity.

The transplant was led by Dr. Shrimal and Dr. Rohan Chaudhary along with gastroenterology and hepatology specialists Dr. Ameetkumar Mandot and Dr. Chetan Kalal. The patient was admitted under the care of Dr. Manish Pendse, while ICU management was overseen by Dr. Chandrashekhar Tulasigeri and Dr. Nishat Tavade.

Medical complexities

Doctors said the transplant became increasingly challenging because of advanced cirrhosis, portal hypertension, significant fluid accumulation, and the donor’s complex liver vascular anatomy involving dual portal veins instead of the usual single vein.

The patient underwent nearly two months of intensive pre-transplant optimisation, including repeated drainage of abdominal fluid, targeted antibiotic therapy for recurrent infections, and treatment for muscle loss associated with advanced liver disease. Doctors said delaying surgery could have proved fatal.

Surgery & recovery

The surgery lasted around 12 to 13 hours and required multiple blood transfusions. Mukesh Tandel was kept on ventilator and inotropic support for a day following the operation before gradually stabilising. Doctors said follow-up scans showed normal graft function and steady recovery.

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Janabai Tandel recovered quickly and was discharged within a week, while Mukesh Tandel was discharged in stable condition on April 24. At the one-month follow-up, both donor and recipient were reported to be doing well, with stable blood reports and improving health.

Doctor's tribute to donor

“Living donor liver transplantation is one of the most demanding procedures requiring precision, planning, and strong teamwork. What truly stands out in this case is the wife’s courage and selfless decision to donate a part of her liver to save her husband,” said Dr. Chaudhary.

Mukesh Tandel said he had almost lost hope as his health deteriorated daily, but credited his wife and doctors for giving him a second chance at life. Janabai Tandel described the decision to donate her liver as a responsibility driven by love and said seeing her husband recover made the difficult journey worthwhile.

Dr. Mataprasad Gupta, Vice President and CEO of the hospital, said the case is a major medical milestone for the hospital.

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