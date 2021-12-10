Neral-Matheran railway line to be rebuilt by Central Railway under new development project

There is every chance that your slow crawling journey in a toy train on the 21 km long Neral-Matheran stretch will become faster with the new development project.

The Central Railway (CR) for the first time is making overall upgrades at the cost of Rs 5 crore on this narrow gauge rail line that connects the hill station.

Some of these upgrades are being carried out patterning the Kalka-Shimla Railway line. They will be installing crash barriers totalling 3-km, replacing the old wooden and metal sleepers with concrete ones and many other developed changes will be seen on this scenic hill station toy train route.

Once the project is completed, it will help reduce travel time on the Matheran Light Railway from the current 2.5-3 hours to a maximum of 2hrs or less.

“This is the first time that concrete sleepers packed with ballasts will be laid on the Neral-Matheran corridor. This will certainly lead to faster movement of trains from the current speeds and will cut travel time,” said a senior CR official.

The anti-crash barriers are coming up on 3-km on different stretches along this 21-km line. The CR authorities will be also constructing 800 meters of retaining wall and gabion wall on another 1300 meters that would namely controlling erosion, preventing soil loosening and strengthening the walls.

They shall also replace the old iron, steel and wooden sleepers with cement concrete sleepers. These sleepers are specially made at the Khurda rail factory in Madhya Pradesh and are being transported to the site.

The line requires about 37,500 concrete sleepers of which around 2,500 have arrived and are being fitted. The remaining 35,000 are expected to arrive in the coming days in phases. The work is expected to complete in a year or so with a target of 2023.

The line has also been nominated for the 2021 UNESCO-Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize. The award is given to outstanding examples of actions to safeguard and enhance the world’s cultural landscapes, a category of World Heritage. For nearly three years the Neral-Matheran line is partially operating.

However, a small stretch between Aman Lodge and Matheran was restored in December 2019. The two-feet narrow gauge line was built over a century ago in 1907 as a family enterprise of the Peerbhoys and is now on the UNESCO tentative list for Mountain Railways of India.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:36 PM IST