General Manager Central Railway Anil Kumar Lahoti inaugurates renovated suburban lobby at CSMT

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway inaugurated the renovated AC suburban lobby at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on November 29. While renovating the lobby the conventional air conditioned system is replaced with new energy efficient system working on the principal of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF). Also provided new energy efficient electrical fittings and furniture for better illumination and comfort of the staff resting in the lobby.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager Central Railway, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager Mumbai Division of Central Railway and other principal head of the departments of Headquarters and Senior Divisional officers were also present on the occasion.

SALIENT FEATURES OF NEW AC PLANT

• The AC plant working on the principal of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system

• Energy saving of approx. 45.83% compared to previous Air Conditioning system

• In terms of monitory value, the energy savings per month is apprx. Rs 3.20 lakh

• 100% standby system with Return Air facility

• Temperature controlled by Electronic Thermostat

• The Refrigerant gas R410A is an environment friendly gas.

• Ease of maintenance

CSMT

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 03:31 PM IST