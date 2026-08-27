Nepal Floods: Mumbai-Based Mountaineer Among Missing; 80 Tourists From Maharashtra Stranded So Far | Sourced

Mumbai: Mumbai-based mountaineer and medical practitioner Dr Milind P Chitlay, co-founder of Hills and Trails, is among those reported missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, with his family, associates and members of the city's trekking community unable to establish contact with him.

Chitlay's close associates said they have so far received no confirmation about his safety. The communication network in several parts of Nepal has reportedly been disrupted following the floods, making it difficult to establish contact with people stranded in affected areas.

"It is difficult to say anything at this stage, as the communication system in Nepal is not working properly," a member of Mumbai's trekking community said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. The person added that the community had managed to establish contact with another trekking group whose members were safe.

Chitlay Had Led Several Nepal Treks

Chitlay is an experienced mountaineer and is familiar with Nepal's mountainous terrain. According to the report quoting fellow trekkers, he has visited the country more than 18-19 times, accompanying trekking groups from Mumbai and Pune.

His experience in the region had also seen him lead several trekking expeditions in Nepal in the past. His disappearance has therefore caused concern among members of Mumbai's trekking and mountaineering community as rescue efforts continue in flood-hit areas.

80 Maharashtra Tourists Stranded

Chitlay's disappearance comes amid reports that around 80 tourists from Maharashtra are stranded in Nepal following the flash floods. Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said the state government had so far been able to establish contact with only four to five of the stranded tourists.

According to Mahajan, 57 of the 80 tourists travelled through Richa Tours and Travels. The Maharashtra government is coordinating with the Union government to trace the stranded tourists and facilitate their rescue and evacuation.

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The state has also activated a 24-hour control room at Mantralaya to assist Maharashtra residents affected by the disaster. The toll-free helpline is 1070, while citizens can contact the control room at +91-9321587143. The government has also asked stranded Maharashtra residents to submit their details through its assistance mechanism to help authorities locate them.

Over 160 Dead In Nepal Floods

The flash floods have caused widespread destruction across Nepal, with more than 160 people reported dead and nearly 800 missing, according to PTI. Nearly 300 Indians are reportedly among those missing.

India has also stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal, with a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets sent to support relief operations. This followed an earlier shipment of 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid.