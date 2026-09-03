Nepal Flood Disaster: Maharashtra Begins DNA Profiling To Identify Deceased Indians, Relatives Asked To Visit Centres On September 3 | AI

Mumbai: DNA profiling is being carried out to establish the identities of Indian citizens who died in the disaster in Nepal. The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department has appealed to relatives of the deceased from the state to personally visit the designated Forensic Science Laboratories on September 3, 2026, between 10 am and 6 pm for DNA sample collection.

Relatives Asked To Visit Centres

Relatives visiting the centres for DNA sampling have been asked to carry three passport-size photographs and either an Aadhaar Card or PAN Card as identity proof. The physical presence of at least two close relatives of the deceased is mandatory. The relatives may include the deceased person's father, mother, son or daughter.

To facilitate the process, arrangements for DNA sample collection and related procedures have been made at forensic science laboratories in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

Mumbai DNA Centre Details

For residents of Mumbai, samples will be collected at the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Hans Bhugra Marg, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai-98. Relatives may contact J. M. Vani, Assistant Director, or the designated officials for assistance.

In Pune, the facility is available at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Ganeshkhind, near Chaturshringi Police Station. In Nashik, the facility is located at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, opposite Vidyut Nagar, Dindori Road, Lok Sahakarnagar.

The department said DNA profiling is crucial for establishing the identities of those who died in the Nepal disaster and ensuring that necessary information reaches their families. Relatives concerned have therefore been urged to report to the designated centres within the stipulated time with the required documents.

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