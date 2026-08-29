Nepal Flash Flood Crisis: Stranded Maharashtra Residents Safely Return To India, CM Fadnavis Thanks PM Modi, Jaishankar For Swift Rescue | Video | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: A group of Maharashtra residents who were stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal has safely returned to India and is now on its way back to the state, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The Maharashtra citizens, who were caught in the flood-ravaged regions of Nepal amid the difficult conditions, were evacuated following coordinated efforts by the authorities. After reaching India safely, they interacted with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through a video call and expressed their gratitude to the state government for its prompt intervention and assistance.

According to the CMO, the citizens thanked the Government of Maharashtra and the Chief Minister’s Office for their swift response, coordination and continued efforts to facilitate their safe return. During the virtual interaction, they also shared their relief at being back in India after being stranded in Nepal.

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Speaking to the stranded citizens after their safe return, Chief Minister Fadnavis said their timely evacuation and return had been facilitated by the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar. He said the Centre ensured that immediate assistance reached the affected citizens and that necessary arrangements were made for their safe movement.

The CMO Maharashtra said in a post on X that the citizens had safely returned to India and were proceeding towards Maharashtra. The office also highlighted the coordination between the state government and authorities involved in the evacuation process.

Earlier, on August 27, Chief Minister Fadnavis had spoken to Maharashtra residents stranded in Nepal and assured them that the state government would make every possible effort to ensure their safe return.

In a post on X, the CMO said that all 106 passengers from Nagpur had safely departed from Kathmandu for Danapur in Bihar. Following a phone call from Fadnavis, Nepal MP Sandeep Rana arranged four local mini-buses to facilitate the passengers’ journey from Kathmandu to Janakpur.

The passengers were expected to reach the Janakpur-Bihar border the following morning, after which buses had been arranged to take them to Danapur. Their onward return journey by train had also been arranged.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)