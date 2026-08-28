Maharashtra Steps Up Rescue Efforts To Bring Back Tourists Stranded In Nepal And China’s Saga Amid Route Disruptions |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra administration has stepped up efforts to ensure the safe return of tourists from the state who are stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, and Saga in China. The State Disaster Management Department said it is coordinating with the Centre as well as the governments of Nepal and China to facilitate their return.

Tourists From Several Districts Reported Safe, Alternative Routes Arranged

According to information received so far, tourists from Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur and other districts are safe and are being brought back through alternative routes.

A group of 45 tourists from Maharashtra is currently in Chitwan, Nepal. The group comprises 27 people from Ahilyanagar, 12 from Nashik, five from Pune and one from Mumbai. Tour operator Darshan Gunjal from Sangamner said all members of the group are safe. The group is scheduled to travel to Lumbini, stay there overnight and proceed towards Ayodhya on August 29, as routes leading to Kathmandu remain closed.

37 Raigad Pilgrims Safe In Saga, Leave For Kathmandu Through Alternate Route

Meanwhile, 37 members of the Jai Girnari Shivdatt Mandir Trust from Raigad district, who had travelled to Nepal for pilgrimage and tourism, are currently safe in Saga, China. According to their relative Dilip Sheth, the group has a flight from Kathmandu to India on August 29. They have already left for Kathmandu through an alternative route and are expected to reach the airport by this evening. All members are reportedly in good health, including two doctors in the group.

The Nagpur district administration said all 106 tourists from the district are safe and that officials are maintaining regular contact with them. Four people have reached Delhi safely by air, while the remaining 102 have entered India by road. They are currently in Sitamarhi district of Bihar and are expected to reach Patna tonight. They will leave Patna for Nagpur by a 7 am train on August 29.

The administration said no information has so far been received regarding any residents of Washim or Buldhana districts being stranded in Nepal.

Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to assist 11 residents from Peth in Nashik district who are currently in Kathmandu.

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