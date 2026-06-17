NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Mumbai's Central And Western Railways Cancel Mega Blocks On June 21 To Ensure Smooth Travel For Aspirants | Representational Photo

Mumbai: There will be no mega block, suspension of train services on a long stretch due to maintenance work, on Mumbai's suburban network on Sunday (June 21) in view of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination.

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Decision to cancel mega blocks

Central Railway and Western Railway will not undertake their routine mega blocks on the suburban network on Sunday in view of the NEET re-test, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted suburban train services and facilitate smooth travel for thousands of candidates appearing for the nationwide medical entrance examination, they said.

Western Railway announcement

A Western Railway spokesperson said no jumbo blocks will be operated on the suburban section of WR on Sunday, allowing services to run as per the regular schedule instead of Sunday timetable.

He said the move was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to NEET aspirants to reach examination centres across the metropolitan region.

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Central Railway update

A Central Railway (CR) spokesperson also said there will be no mega block on their suburban network due to the re-exam.

Uncertainty over Sunday schedule

However, it was not clear if suburban services on CR will be operated as per Sunday schedule (when the number of trains is reduced) or regular weekday timetable.

NEET retest context

The NEET-UG re-test is scheduled for June 21 because the original May 3 examination was cancelled following allegations of question paper leaks.