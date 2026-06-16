NEET-UG Exam: 38 Cyber Commandos To Keep Vigil | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Kailash Makwana on Tuesday issued detailed directives to all Superintendents of Police during a review meeting held at Police Headquarters, aimed at ensuring the secure, transparent, and fair conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled on June 21 in the state.

The meeting saw a detailed review of the entire security apparatus related to the exam, inter-departmental coordination, cyber surveillance, the security of question papers, and arrangements at the examination centres.

He directed all Superintendents of Police to personally inspect the examination centres, question paper storage sites, and concerned banks by June 20 to verify security arrangements.

Special attention must be paid to inspecting CCTV cameras, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD), the deployment of security forces, and the arrangements for the entry of candidates at the examination centres.

He stated that 38 cyber commandos across the state would remain active to monitor any illegal activities conducted through cyber channels.

He also issued instructions to strengthen cyber surveillance to prevent paper leaks, the spread of rumours, and the use of unfair means; to continuously monitor social media activity; and to keep a close watch on individuals previously involved in exam-related offences as well as other suspicious elements.

In the state, approximately 118,000 candidates will appear for the examination at 283 centres. The highest number of examination centres are in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

He also directed that necessary checks be conducted at hotels, lodges, coaching institutes, and other sensitive locations throughout the examination period.

He instructed that district-level coordination committees remain constantly active and that special vigilance be exercised during the final 72 hours.