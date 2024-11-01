NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule Released Amid Protests Over Transparency Concerns; Key Dates Inside

Candidates prepare for the NEET PG 2024 counselling process as concerns about transparency and fairness persist | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Amid rising concerns about the transparency of the NEET PG ranking system—issues that have recently garnered the attention of the Supreme Court—the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the long-awaited counselling schedule for NEET PG 2024. While this development has brought a measure of relief to candidates anxious about their future in postgraduate medical education, experts question the timing of it when the case is ongoing in the SC.

“The Centre has cleverly timed the schedule around the SC hearing and JR3's graduation, which is expected to happen by end January or early February, Brijesh Sutaria, a Mumbai-based medical activist, told the Free Press Journal. His comments highlight the perception that government decisions may be influenced by ongoing legal scrutiny, raising questions about the integrity of the counselling process.

Recently, candidates have taken to social media to protest — and in some cases also courts — against what they describe as an opaque merit list process. Many have expressed frustration over the limited authority of state governments in managing counselling and admissions, arguing that it undermines the ability to ensure a fair and transparent selection process. Demonstrators are calling for clarity and accountability, reflecting the urgent need for reforms in the current system.

The NEET PG counselling process is crucial for students seeking admission to various postgraduate medical courses across India. The schedule, now available on the official website mcc.nic.in, outlines essential dates and procedures for candidates applying under both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling systems. The counselling will unfold in four structured rounds, providing candidates with a clear framework to navigate their options.

The first round of counselling is scheduled from September 20 to November 27, 2024, with candidates required to report between November 17 and 29. This will be followed by the second round from December 4 to December 20, and the third round from December 26 to January 13, 2025. Finally, a Stray Vacancy Round is set for January 18 to 30, 2025. This timeline offers a structured path for candidates as they prepare for a pivotal moment in their medical careers.

Each round of counselling will include multiple phases. Candidates must first verify the Tentative Seat Matrix with participating institutions to confirm the accuracy of available seats. Following this, they will register, make payments, fill out their choices, and lock their preferences within specified timelines. After choice locking, seat allotment processing will occur, culminating in the announcement of results at the end of each round.

The academic session is set to commence on December 20, 2024, with the last date for joining after the Stray Vacancy Round scheduled for February 5, 2025. As candidates prepare for the upcoming counselling process, the hope for transparency and fairness looms large against the backdrop of protests and legal challenges.

Read Also NEET PG 2024 Counseling Schedule Announced: Check Key Dates Here

While the release of the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule marks a significant milestone for aspiring medical professionals, it also underscores the ongoing challenges within the system. As students gear up for this crucial phase, their focus remains not only on securing a seat but also on advocating for a more opaque marking system.