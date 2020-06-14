Needed more awareness on depression

Mumbai: The death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has brought the focus on mental health disorders like depression as well as the need for awareness on suicide prevention. Psychologist Jaini Savla says depression is a major reason for suicide. Depression can be of two types - in one of the types, called ‘functional’ a person may seem absolutely normal, but could be broken inside, she adds. Contrary to common understanding that suicides are impulsive acts, done in moments of distress and hopelessness, experts say these are meticulously planned, the act is run in the mind of the person over and over again. “People think of ways not to get burnt or not turn into a vegetable and try that their attempt is successful,” says Savla.

Dr. Shailesh Umate, psychiatrist and director of Insight Mind Care Centre, Thane, who treats suicidal and psychiatric-emergency patients, says the lockdown has increased depressive tendencies. Five years ago, depression was fifth or sixth in diseases that contributed to the global disease burden, now it is second only to heart disease, he says, adding that it affects as many as around 20 per cent of the global population.

Younger people are becoming victims. Whereas earlier it used to be people in the 40s, now they are people in the 20 to 40 years age group, Dr. Umate says. The prolonged lockdown has created a fertile ground for the disease. “Lockdown creates isolation, which is not good for depression. Isolation plus depression can lead to suicide,” he says. Psychologist Arti Shroff concurs that the pandemic has created a situation where people are feeling isolated, which is a risk factor as social interaction helps people cope with situations.

Added is the economic effects of the lockdown. “If someone has been laid-off, she may feel less functional. Then, there are financial pressures, which can make people feel they are at a dead-end or feel hopeless - the idea that there is no way out,” Shroff says. Shroff says there are important warning signs when one is contemplating suicide. “Verbalising about wanting to die, talking about death, expressing a lack of desire or will to live are some signs. People may seem disinterested in things they were previously interested in or may express feeling trapped or choked,” she says.

Behavioural signs are substance abuse, being socially withdrawn. Says Nyana Sabharwal, founder of Safe Space that works in the area of mental health and suicide prevention, that unfortunately in spite of one youth losing his or her life to suicide every hour and there being one suicide attempt every 40 seconds, there is a lack of awareness and acknowledgment that awareness programmes to prevent suicides can help.

“Self-destructive behaviour and suicide are rooted in childhood traumas - emotional, physical, sexual abuse - factors that we as a society sadly do not talk about,” she says. Safe Space can be reached on Instagram at safe space india.