'Need to review Disaster Management Act and remove flaws': Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe writes to PM Modi

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe on Friday has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for the review of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and removal of flaws in its implementation.

Dr Gorhe in a letter to Modi said the framework of Disaster Management is designed for village, taluka, district, state and central level but unfortunately during disasters, it is not used but rather stays on paper only. ‘’There is no required and necessary information on the names and numbers of the swimmers, dangerous homes and homeowners, dangerous approach turns in the villages and also land erosion/ slides in prone areas during the rainy season. The framework of the disaster plan is usually for disasters in the rainy season. However, there is no mention or thought given to how to deal with another kind of disaster and actions/solutions to be taken in any other disaster,’’ she noted.