Neeche Utar Dikhata Hoon Kaun Hoon Main': Couple Delays Mangaluru Flight From Navi Mumbai, Then Threatens Co-Travellers |

Air travel already tests everyone’s patience, endless queues, security checks, overpriced coffee, boarding announcements nobody fully hears, and the constant fear of gate changes. But passengers on a Mangaluru bound flight from Navi Mumbai got an extra dose of frustration after their scheduled 11 am departure reportedly turned into a 12.23 pm take off because of one delayed passenger.

According to a video shared on X, a passenger arrived at the airport around the scheduled departure time itself, while the rest of the flight sat waiting inside the aircraft. Matters became even more tense when the passenger’s wife later boarded and some irritated travellers sarcastically clapped at the delay finally ending.

@Ministry_CA @mohol_murlidhar @Dev_Fadnavis @NidhiKamdarMH



I am on board Mangaluru flight from Navi Mumbai . Our flight which was supposed to take off at 11.00 is taking off now at 12.23 bcoz of one passenger who arrived at 1100 for a flight supposed to take off at 1100 .



And… pic.twitter.com/LsMTz9I6yW — Punita Toraskar (@impuni) May 7, 2026

Tempers Rise Inside Cabin

What could have remained a few awkward moments soon escalated into a heated argument inside the cabin. The passenger seated on 28A allegedly reacted aggressively towards fellow flyers, using inappropriate language and issuing threats. One of the passager said that he allegedly threntened them "Neeche utar dikhata hoon kaun hoon main, bho*****," he said.



Passengers claimed he justified the delay by saying flights are “always late” anyway. But for many onboard, that explanation only added to the anger.

After an argument involving several passengers, the man was reportedly made to apologise before the aircraft finally departed. However, some travellers remained uneasy and raised concerns about safety upon landing in Mangaluru.

Growing Frustration Over Entitled Behaviour

The incident has struck a chord online because it reflects a growing public frustration, people feeling rules apply to everyone except themselves. Whether it is cutting queues, delaying public transport, arguing with staff, or behaving aggressively when questioned, many commuters say basic civic sense seems to disappear the moment inconvenience enters the picture.

For exhausted passengers who had arrived on time and followed airport procedures, the incident became less about a delayed flight and more about respect. Because while delays are common in air travel, arrogance at 30,000 feet is something travellers are increasingly unwilling to tolerate.

Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

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