NDPS Case Accused Turns Violent During Arrest, Allegedly Bites Police Constable's Hand | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man wanted in an NDPS case allegedly bit a police constable on the hand while resisting arrest during a police operation in Dharavi. The accused, identified as Arbaaz Abbas Sayyed, a Dharavi resident, was subsequently arrested and booked for allegedly obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his official duties and voluntarily causing hurt.

According to the FIR, the complainant, police constable Kasam Mansab Shaikh, is attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of Dharavi Police Station. On November 16, at around 2 pm, Shaikh received a tip-off from an informant that Sayyed, who was wanted in a case registered under Sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dharavi Police Station, was spotted in the area.

Police Team Tracks Accused In Dharavi

Acting on the information, an ATC team rushed to Machhi Galli in Dharavi to trace the accused. Sayyed was reportedly found near a public toilet. On spotting the police, he allegedly attempted to flee. The police team intercepted him and, after using mild force, managed to take him into custody.

Accused Allegedly Bites Police Constable

However, Sayyed allegedly began arguing with the police personnel and engaged in a scuffle with them. When the officers asked him to calm down, he reportedly continued creating a commotion and resisting the police action. During the altercation, he allegedly bit Constable Shaikh on his left hand, causing an injury.

The police subsequently overpowered Syed and took him to the police station. Constable Shaikh was taken to Sion Hospital, where he received treatment for his injury. After returning to the police station, he lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

Also Watch:

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

Based on the complaint, Dharavi police registered a case against Syed under Sections 121(1) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/