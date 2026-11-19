Bank Of India Officers' Association Maharashtra Contribute ₹3.33 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Draught-Affected Farmers | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bank of India Officers’ Association of Maharashtra contributed Rs 3.33 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards extending assistance to farmers affected by drought. The association aimed to reflect social responsibility and solidarity towards the affected farmers of the state.

The contribution was handed over on Tuesday in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis by the association’s general secretary Nilesh Pawar, Mahendra Dhondse and Pramod Shinde.

Association Extends Support To Farmers

The association came forward to support relief and rehabilitation efforts by recognising the hardship faced by farming families. The initiative reflected the conviction that the banking fraternity has a responsibility extending beyond professional duties and must stand with communities during times of distress.

Delegation Raises Banking Sector Concerns

During this meeting, the delegation also raised crucial issues of the banking fraternity across Maharashtra, such as the safety and security of bank officers and the issues related to debt waiver schemes rolled out by the state government. The delegation urged the CM to intervene and issue appropriate directions to the concerned state government authorities for satisfactory resolution.

Previous Relief Efforts In Flood-Hit Districts

Notably, BOIOA Maharashtra State had also extended direct humanitarian assistance to families affected by the floods in Solapur, Dharashiv and Beed districts in October 2025. Under the leadership, 1,500 blankets and grocery items were distributed among affected families in Solapur last year.

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A spokesperson highlighted that these initiatives demonstrate the commitment of the officers’ movement in Maharashtra to stand with society in times of adversity. “It underlines our belief that solidarity must translate into meaningful action and that the banking fraternity has an enduring role in supporting vulnerable communities, irrespective of the nature of the calamity.”

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