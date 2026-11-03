Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹291.91 Crore Relief For Farmers Hit By Heavy Rains And Floods Between June And August 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 291.91 crore for farmers whose crops and agricultural land were damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods between June and August 2026. The assistance includes Rs 262.69 crore towards crop losses and Rs 29.21 crore for damage to agricultural land, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil announced on Monday.

Government Issues Resolutions For Distribution Of Flood Relief Funds

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has issued Government Resolutions (GRs) approving the funds, which will be distributed among eligible farmers as per the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

According to the minister, Rs 262.69 crore has been sanctioned for 3,09,289 farmers whose crops were damaged across 2,68,918.29 hectares. The affected farmers belong to six administrative divisions — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Konkan and Nashik.

Farmers From 26 Maharashtra Districts To Benefit From Crop Damage Relief

The assistance will benefit eligible farmers from Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nandurbar districts.

The crop-loss compensation will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

District Authorities Directed To Prevent Duplicate Disaster Relief Payments

The minister said district administrations and tehsil offices had been instructed to ensure that no beneficiary received duplicate assistance. The authorities will verify the records in accordance with the rule that relief for a particular agricultural season can be provided only once.

In addition to crop damage, the government has sanctioned Rs 29.21 crore for 34,984 farmers whose agricultural land, covering 7,675.40 hectares, was damaged by heavy rainfall and floods.

These beneficiaries are from Yavatmal, Buldhana, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Chandrapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Satara and Pune districts across the Amravati, Nagpur, Konkan, Nashik and Pune divisions.

Under the land-damage relief provisions, small and marginal farmers who own the affected land will be eligible for assistance at prescribed rates, subject to a maximum limit of two hectares. The funds can be used to address eligible damage, including the removal of sand, silt and saline deposits from agricultural land caused by natural calamities.

Jadhav Patil also directed district collectors to instruct banks not to divert the disaster relief assistance credited to farmers' accounts towards loan recoveries or any other outstanding dues. The government intends to ensure that the financial assistance reaches affected farmers and is used to support their recovery from the losses.

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