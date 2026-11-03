Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Hits Back At BJP, CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Constitution Rallies And 'Vote Chori' Row

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing the ruling party and the RSS of being the real opponents of the Constitution and democracy. He described the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rallies as an example of "the thief crying foul" and alleged that the party was attempting to divert attention from questions surrounding electoral irregularities.

Sapkal Claims INDIA Bloc's Delhi Rally Prompted BJP's Nationwide Campaign

In a statement issued on November 2, Sapkal claimed that the INDIA bloc's massive 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi had rattled the Modi government, prompting the BJP to organise similar rallies across the country. He said it was ironic that the BJP was now claiming to protect the Constitution when its ideological parent, the RSS, had never accepted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution.

"The BJP has the Constitution on its lips but Manusmriti in its mind. Its claims of protecting democracy and the Constitution are nothing but the thief crying foul," Sapkal said.

Congress Questions BJP's Record After 13 Years In Power

Reacting to Fadnavis's allegations against Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the state Congress chief said the BJP had remained in power for 13 years but continued to blame Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi instead of highlighting its own achievements.

Alleging electoral manipulation in the 2024 elections, Sapkal claimed that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra had come to power through 'vote chori'. He alleged that the exposure of electoral irregularities had unsettled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis, who feared action after losing power.

Congress Chief Raises Concerns Over Voting Rights Of Nearly 13 Crore Citizens

Sapkal also accused the government, with the support of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, of attempting to deprive nearly 13 crore citizens of their voting rights. Challenging Fadnavis, he demanded that the Chief Minister disclose figures of infiltrators allegedly identified in the country and cautioned against using the issue to take away the voting rights of legitimate citizens.

Questioning the BJP's criticism of the Opposition's demand for 'regime change', Sapkal said political parties existed to bring about a change of government through elections. He asked why Modi, Shah and Fadnavis were apprehensive about such a democratic process.

Congress Alleges Growing Political Influence Over Constitutional Institutions

The Congress leader further alleged that constitutional institutions, including universities, the Election Commission and the judiciary, were increasingly coming under the influence of the ruling establishment. He claimed that individuals associated with the BJP and RSS were being appointed to key positions in educational institutions, while the Election Commission was failing to act against the ruling party. He also referred to allegations of government interference in the judiciary, claiming that retired judges had publicly raised concerns.

Sapkal recalled that several BJP leaders had spoken about changing the Constitution during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign while seeking more than 400 seats. He accused Fadnavis of conveniently overlooking those statements.

Taking particular exception to the BJP's criticism of the red-covered Constitution carried by Rahul Gandhi, Sapkal asked why the ruling party was so uncomfortable with its colour. He said Gandhi was displaying the Constitution authored under the guidance of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Earlier, the BJP asked who Rahul Gandhi was. Today, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister appear to be preoccupied with him. They see Rahul Gandhi even in their sleep because he has begun challenging their political authority," Sapkal said, adding that those responsible for electoral wrongdoing would eventually face consequences.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/