NCW Jan Sunwai Takes Up 28 Cases In Navi Mumbai Including Rape, Domestic Violence And Sexual Harassment |

Navi Mumbai: During the Jan Sunwai held on Tuesday at CIDCO Bhavan by the National Commission for Women, 28 cases from Navi Mumbai that required a personal hearing were taken up, including one rape case, five cases of sexual harassment, 14 cases of domestic violence, three cases of dowry harassment and one case of cybercrime.

ATRs filed in 50 of 80 complaints

Of the total 80 complaints from Navi Mumbai, Action Taken Reports (ATRs) have been filed by the police in 50 cases, while the remaining 28 cases were heard during the session as they required direct intervention.

The Jan Sunwai for the Konkan division addressed complaints from five districts—Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar. National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, along with Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and other senior administrative officials, was present during the hearing.

Strengthen Internal, Local Committees

Speaking on the occasion, Rahatkar emphasised that strengthening Internal Committees and Local Committees is essential to ensure a safe working environment for women. She said that while the legal framework is robust, its effective implementation requires institutions to go beyond routine audits and focus on post-audit compliance.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, she said the Jan Sunwai programme was introduced to ensure that women can seek redressal at the local level, as it is not always feasible for them to travel to Delhi with their complaints. She also pointed out that many institutions fail to submit mandatory annual reports from Internal Committees to Local Committees and that several committees lack awareness of proper hearing procedures.

Training made mandatory soon

The Commission will soon issue directions to state governments to make regular training and reporting mandatory, she said, adding that training of Local Committees has already been completed in 200 districts across the country, with efforts underway to cover the remaining areas.

Referring to a case in Amravati, Rahatkar said she has personally reviewed the matter and issued guidelines to the Police Commissioner and District Collector. She urged victims to come forward without fear, assuring that their identities would be kept confidential.

She further stressed that women should receive not just justice but also sensitivity and a safe environment, calling for a coordinated approach from all agencies to effectively address women’s issues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/