JJ Hospital Staff Go On Indefinite Strike Over Old Pension Scheme, Routine Surgeries Disrupted In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Routine surgeries and several healthcare services were severely disrupted at the state-run J.J. Hospital on Tuesday as Group C and D employees, including ward boys and clerical staff, launched an indefinite strike. The workers are demanding the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, which the union says is essential to ensure financial security after retirement.

Staff shortages affecting patient care

They have also urged authorities to urgently fill vacant posts through direct recruitment, arguing that staff shortages are affecting hospital operations and patient care.

Satyavan Sawant, secretary of the J.J. Group Hospital Fourth Grade Employees Union, said ward boys, cleaning staff, nurses and others joined the strike. “Most hospital services were nearly non-functional as a large number of workers participated,” Sawant said. Key demands include implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, immediate recruitment to fill vacancies, and, as per the 1981 Government Resolution (GR), provision of government jobs to a dependent after an employee’s retirement. They have also sought regularisation of employees appointed on compassionate grounds and extension of cashless healthcare benefits to all staff.

Nurses wear black ribbons in support

Sumitra Tote, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Nurses Association, said nurses supported the protest symbolically. “We joined the agitation by wearing black ribbons,” Tote said.

Health activist Abubakar Kadri said the hospital wore a deserted look, with most departments not functioning. “From peons to cleaning staff and ward boys, many were on strike,” Kadri said, adding that he assists patients in accessing healthcare services.

Dean says emergency services unaffected

When contacted, Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, dean of J.J. Group Hospital, said the strike had limited impact, though routine surgeries were affected. “Emergency services remained unaffected, but surgeries could not be conducted,” he said, refuting claims that patients were discharged due to the strike.

Meanwhile, Sawant reiterated that the strike will continue if their demands are not met.

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