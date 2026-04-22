MP Varsha Gaikwad Accuses BJP Of Politicising Women's Reservation, Demands Immediate Implementation Of Law |

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the women’s reservation issue, alleging that the ruling party has failed to implement the law passed in 2023 despite repeated promises.

BJP misleading public, says Gaikwad

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Gaikwad said the BJP was “misleading the public” by raising the issue again, while delaying its actual implementation. “The women’s reservation bill has already been passed unanimously and enacted into law. If the government has the will, it should implement it immediately,” she said.

She further alleged that the recent political developments were not about women’s empowerment but linked to a larger plan of constituency delimitation. According to her, the proposed restructuring could disproportionately benefit northern states at the cost of southern and northeastern regions.

Attempt to redraw constituencies

“The attempt is to redraw constituencies in a way that serves political interests. Under the guise of ‘Nari Shakti’, there is a hidden agenda to alter the structure of Parliament,” Gaikwad claimed.

The Congress leader also questioned why the implementation of the law has been tied to the next census and delimitation exercise. “The government had earlier assured that after elections, census and delimitation would be carried out, followed by implementation. Now they say the process will take longer. Why delay women’s representation?” she asked.

Southern, northeast seats may shrink

Gaikwad argued that linking women’s reservation to delimitation could significantly alter regional representation. She claimed that such changes may increase the share of seats in Hindi-speaking states while reducing proportional representation from southern and northeastern regions.

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She also raised concerns over the absence of a sub-quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) within the women’s reservation framework, calling the provision “incomplete” without it.

Targeting the BJP’s stance, Gaikwad said the party’s concern for women was “only political,” adding that it was the Congress that had earlier ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in local self-government bodies.

“The BJP should stop using women’s issues for electoral advantage and focus on actual implementation,” she said.

Leaders and office-bearers of the Mumbai Congress were present at the press conference.

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