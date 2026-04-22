Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Orders Reduced Reliance On Outsourced Diagnostic Services |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday directed officials to ensure effective implementation and strict monitoring of services delivered through external agencies, as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s healthcare system.

Push for in-house testing capabilities

Chairing a review meeting, Abitkar emphasised the need to reduce overdependence on outsourced diagnostic services and urged government health institutions to enhance in-house testing capabilities. “Hospitals should move towards self-reliance in diagnostics and avoid unnecessary tests,” he said, while also calling for regular quality audits of tests conducted by private agencies.

The minister stressed that timely delivery of diagnostic reports is critical for patient care and instructed deputy directors to prepare a clear strategic roadmap to improve efficiency in this regard.

Intensify STEMI heart attack programme

Highlighting public health initiatives, Abitkar directed officials to intensify implementation of the STEMI (heart attack management) programme at the grassroots level. He also called for wider awareness campaigns and monthly reviews to ensure that more patients benefit from the scheme.

The meeting also focused on expanding access to eSanjeevani teleconsultation services, particularly in rural and remote areas. Abitkar said the platform should be strengthened to provide expert medical guidance to patients who lack access to specialist care.

Mechanised laundry for all hospitals

In addition, he instructed that mechanised laundry services be operationalised across all healthcare facilities to improve hygiene standards. External agencies were also asked to promptly communicate sanitation-related issues and suggestions to the administration.

Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore Bordikar, senior bureaucrats and top health officials, including Principal Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak and Health Services Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, were present at the meeting, while district-level officials joined via video conferencing.

The directions are part of the government’s broader push to improve healthcare delivery, accountability and service quality across Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/