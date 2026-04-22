Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Digital Ticketing, Modernisation Of Maharashtra Maritime Transport For Passenger Safety |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, stressing the need to modernise the state’s coastal transport system and enhance passenger safety.

Meeting at Mantralaya with officials

At a meeting held at Mantralaya, the minister reviewed the performance of existing ferry and Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) services and discussed measures to improve efficiency amid rising passenger demand. Senior port officials and inspectors were present during the review.

Highlighting the need for a more streamlined ticketing system, Rane directed officials to develop a digital application that would make ticket booking more transparent and user-friendly. He said such a system would ensure faster, reliable and convenient services for passengers across coastal routes.

No compromise on passenger security

Taking a firm stand on safety, the minister said no compromise would be tolerated in passenger security. He instructed authorities to strictly enforce regulations, prevent overloading, and implement robust measures to avoid accidents.

Rane also called for the adoption of advanced maritime technologies by studying global best practices. He asked officials to prepare concrete and actionable proposals to introduce modern systems in Maharashtra’s maritime transport network.

Emphasising revenue growth, the minister said improved services and better coordination among departments would not only benefit commuters but also boost the state’s earnings. He directed all concerned agencies to work in tandem to deliver safer, high-quality and modern transport facilities to citizens.

The review is part of the state government’s broader effort to upgrade coastal infrastructure and make maritime transport more efficient, secure and passenger-centric.

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