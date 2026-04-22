KDMC Launches Meditation And Pranayama Wellness Program For 1,500 Sanitation Workers In Kalyan-Dombivli |

Kalyan: In a commendable step towards prioritizing the well-being of its frontline workforce the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has initiated a structured wellness program for sanitation workers in collaboration with. The initiative focuses on promoting physical health and mental resilience through guided sessions in meditation and pranayama.

Conceptualized by Commissioner Abhinav Goel

Conceptualized under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, the program aims to address the demanding nature of sanitation work, which often takes a toll both physically and mentally. Speaking at the inauguration, Goel emphasized the importance of holistic health, stating that such workshops would help employees maintain enthusiasm, reduce stress, and improve overall efficiency in their daily duties.

The program is being implemented in phases, targeting the training of approximately 1,500 sanitation workers. Each batch consists of 100 to 300 participants, with every workshop spanning four to five days. The first session was conducted between April 16 and April 19 at Atre Conference Hall, witnessing the participation of around 100 workers.

287 workers enrolled in second phase

The second phase commenced on April 20, with nearly 287 sanitation workers enrolling in the training. This information was shared by Executive Engineer and program coordinator Rohini Lokre, who is overseeing the implementation.

Expert trainers from the Art of Living Foundation are conducting sessions that include breathing techniques (pranayama), meditation practices, and stress management strategies. These sessions are designed to equip workers with practical tools to cope with occupational stress and enhance their mental clarity.

Workers welcome thoughtful intervention

The initiative has been widely appreciated by sanitation workers, who have welcomed the effort as a thoughtful intervention in improving their quality of life. Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, Ramdas Kokare, noted that the program reflects a more compassionate and progressive administrative approach toward employee welfare.

By integrating wellness into its workforce management, KDMC is setting a positive example of how urban local bodies can invest in the health and productivity of essential service providers.

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