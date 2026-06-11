NCPSL Puts Sindhi Language Incentive Applications For State Board Students On Hold Pending Approval

NCPSL has deferred processing incentive applications from State Board students studying Sindhi until fresh approvals are granted | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: The National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced that applications seeking incentive payments for students who passed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations with Sindhi as a subject through State Boards will remain pending until further approval.

Incentive Scheme Limited To CBSE And NIOS

In a notice issued on June 11, the council clarified that its existing incentive scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per student, is currently applicable only to those who have passed Class 10 or Class 12 with Sindhi from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Proposals From State Boards Pending Approval

The council stated that proposals seeking extension of the incentive to students from various State Government Boards will be placed before the Finance Committee and Executive Board for consideration in a future meeting.

However, the process has been delayed as the tenure of the council, finance committee and executive board has ended, and fresh reconstitution of these bodies is awaited.

As a result, applications and proposals submitted by students who passed their examinations through State Boards cannot be processed at present.

Guidance For Students

The notice further advised students who have completed Class 10 or Class 12 with Sindhi as a subject through State Boards not to submit applications immediately. Instead, they have been asked to apply afresh when a future notification is issued following approval from the competent authority.

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Dr Reena Siwani, Assistant Director, NCPSL, said that a fresh notice will be issued once the proposal receives the necessary approvals and the governing bodies are reconstituted.

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