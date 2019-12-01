NCP's Nawab Malik suggests CM Uddhav Thackeray to build Metro car shed in Goregaon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that he has given a suggestion to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to build a car shed in Goregaon's RPF Parade ground, which was earlier constructed in Aarey colony that had led to massive protests.

"We have given a suggestion in Vidhan Sabha and to the Chief Minister to build a car shed in Goregaon's RPF Parade ground. Uddhavji has given assurance to discuss this in a meeting and resolve this matter," Malik told media.

Malik said, "The car shed was decided by the earlier government to be built in Aarey Colony. Uddhav Thackeray stopped the work of car shed. When Uddhavji took this decision then the Opposition was saying that the development work is stopped. The work of the metro is stopped. I want to say that the development work is not stopped."