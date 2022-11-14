NCP party workers protest outside Mumbra police station against  molestation charges on Jitendra Awhad

Thane: A crowd of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party workers chanted slogans and staged an aggressive protest outside Mumbra police station on Monday in response to an alleged molestation case filed by a BJP woman office-bearer against NCP MLA and former Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.They also demanded to drop the charges immediately.

In the protest, the NCP activists also burned tyres on fire at Mumbra Bypass.

To support Awhad, the auto-rickshaw drivers called a bandh on Monday and participated in the protest outside the Mumbra Police Station.

The road in front of the Mumbra police station was jammed as many rickshaw drivers parked their rickshaws on this road, and there was a traffic jam on the road just affecting the office goers and school students.

Residents of Thane like Awhad

One of the NCP workers who was a part of the protest said, "Residents of Thane love Awhad, and so even if they suffer a little bit during Monday's agitation, they will tolerate it." This is a false case. "It seems that the state government is trying to trap him."

The NCP workers who were part of the protest have made serious allegations against the BJP woman office-bearer who has filed a molestation complaint against Jitendra Awhad.

The other NCP party worker said, "The BJP party woman Rida Rashid had earlier thrown a scheduled caste person out of the temple." Also, Rida Rashid has a political motive in filing a case against Awhad.

