PHOTOS: Protests rise as molestation case registered against Jitendra Awhad

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022
Angry NCP workers were seen protesting outside the Mumbra Police Station
This was after a molestation case was registered against MLA Jitendra Awhad
The case was registered at the Mumbra Police Station on the complaint of the BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Rida Asgar Rashid
Rida alleged that she was assaulted by Awhad at an inauguration event where he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside
BJP women workers were also seen protesting in Thane after the case was registered against Awhad
'Police have filed two fake cases against me in the last 72 hours and that too under Section 354 of the IPC. This is the murder of democracy. I will fight. I have decided to resign from my MLA post' Awhad tweeted early on Monday
The NCP leader also claimed that he was being targeted with 'false cases'
Many shops in Mumbra have been reportedly shut due to this
