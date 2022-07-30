NCP workers vandalise newly-built Mumbai university hostel; place banner with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj's name

Members of the Nationalist Congress Party placed a banner with the name of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj on the newly constructed student hostel in the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai.
The act was to register their protest against not naming the hostel after the Chhatrapati Shahu like the party had earlier proposed.
Earlier this month, Maharashtra's governor BS Koshyari said that the International Students' hostel at the university's Kalina campus should be named after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The suggestion was met with backlash from a couple of students' union who proposed that the hostel should be named after Chhatrapati Shahu. The Maratha king is credited with making education accessible to all including to those from lower castes in the 19th Century.
Reportedly, Congress and NCP had also sent their proposal for the hostel's name to be kept after him.
