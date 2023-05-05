NCP worker tries to self-immolate outside party's Mumbai office; here's what happened next |

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker attempted to self-immolate outside the party's Mumbai office on Friday while a crucial meeting of top NCP leaders was taking place to select the next party president. The worker was reportedly identified as Ajit Jha.

However, he was quickly saved by the party workers around him and a big tragedy was averted at the time. He was later taken away to cool down and the video of the same has gone viral on the social media.

The incident occurred just days after NCP founder and president Sharad Pawar's announcement that he would resign from his post, leaving the party in shock. Amidst this chaos, the NCP passed a resolution rejecting Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue leading the party.

NCP core committee rejects Pawar's resignation

After the party's core committee meeting, senior NCP leader Praful Patel announced that the committee had passed a resolution to reject Pawar's resignation and urged him to continue leading the party he founded in 1999. The announcement was met with jubilation from NCP workers, who celebrated the decision.

About Sharad Pawar's resignation

Pawar's announcement of his resignation as NCP chief came as a surprise to the party's leaders and workers, many of whom had been unaware of his intentions.

The announcement sparked rumours that some MLAs and Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, might join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Ajit Pawar has denied these rumors and stated that he would remain with the NCP until he dies.

The aftermath of Jha's act

The attempted self-immolation by the NCP worker outside the party's Mumbai office highlights the tension and uncertainty surrounding the party's leadership. The NCP's decision to reject Pawar's resignation and request him to continue leading the party may provide some stability and direction for the party, which has been in disarray since Pawar's announcement.

However, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days and whether the NCP can regain its footing amidst the ongoing political turmoil.