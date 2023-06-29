NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Announces Opposition's Next Move: Bengaluru to Host Crucial Meet on This Date | File

Pune: The next meeting of the Opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday while addressing a press conference in Pune.

On June 23, Patna witnessed a momentous gathering of opposition leaders who came together to voice their concerns over the current state of affairs under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vowed to contest the 2024 elections together to defeat the BJP.

Kharge had earlier said the next meet will be in Shimla

In the Patna meet Pawar drew parallels to the historic JP Movement and expressed confidence that the united opposition front would receive the blessings and support of the public.

Several opposition party leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav, D raja, Mallikarjun kharge, among others had participated and shown support in the cause.

Although Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had revealed that the next meeting of opposition parties would take place in Shimla, where a common agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be finalised, Pawar's statement comes as a new development in the opposition's unity against the saffron party.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes will be on the opposition's concerted efforts and their ability to present a united front against the BJP in the upcoming national elections.

