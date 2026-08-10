NCP-SP MPs Meet PM Modi Amid Merger Speculation, Raise Constituency Issues |

Mumbai: Eight MPs of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Monday, amid growing speculation over the party’s possible merger with the NDA.

MPs Raise Constituency Concerns

The delegation was led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and the meeting lasted around 30 minutes. According to information available, the MPs raised issues concerning their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, including flood-related problems, inadequate rainfall, crop prices and development-related concerns. Prime Minister Modi heard their grievances and assured them that the issues would be addressed.

During the meeting, the NCP-SP MPs also reportedly demanded Bharat Ratna for social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, poet Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj.

The meeting has assumed political significance amid speculation about the NCP-SP’s possible entry into the NDA. However, the meeting itself was focused on constituency and public issues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in