Maharashtra Showcases 55-Tonne Electric Trucks, Pushes Green Commercial Transport |

Maharashtra on Monday showcased a new range of battery-electric trucks from 7 to 55 tonnes, with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik pitching the move as a major step towards cleaner and more sustainable commercial transport. Tata Motors presented what it described as India's first complete battery-electric truck range in these weight categories, as the state seeks to expand electric mobility beyond passenger vehicles.

State Pushes Electric Commercial Mobility

Sarnaik said Maharashtra was the first state to formulate a separate policy for battery and electric trucks and had created an environment aimed at attracting investment in the electric vehicle sector. “Today is not merely the launch of new electric trucks, but an important milestone in India's green and sustainable transport revolution,” he said.

The trucks, designed and developed by Indian engineers in Pune, offer a range of up to around 350 km on a single charge, along with fast-charging capability. The government said electric trucks could help reduce emissions as well as fuel and operating costs for transporters, potentially making commercial operations more economical.

EV Trucks To Reduce Emissions, Costs

Sarnaik linked the shift to the Centre's 2070 net-zero target, saying electrification of road transport would be crucial to achieving it. He also said the state's EV policy, along with the Centre's PM E-DRIVE scheme, could accelerate adoption of electric commercial vehicles.

The minister said the transition could also create jobs and boost skills in battery technology, research and development, manufacturing, charging infrastructure and vehicle servicing. “The future direction of commercial transport is now clear,” Sarnaik said, adding that Maharashtra would seek to lead the transition towards cleaner and sustainable mobility.

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