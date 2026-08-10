MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Immediate Renaming Of Navi Mumbai Airport; Urges Dedicated Female Lavatories On Flights

Mumbai North Central’s member of parliament Varsha Gaikwad | ANI

Mumbai North Central’s member of parliament Varsha Gaikwad raised concerns regarding the delay in naming Navi Mumbai International Airport in a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Minister. In a separate letter, the MP has urged the minister to make way for dedicated female lavatories on commercial flights.

In a letter written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on August 6, Gaikwad highlighted growing public dissatisfaction surrounding the delay in officially approving and notifying the name of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport as 'Loknete D. B. Patil International Airport'.

MP Highlights D.B. Patil’s Contribution

Gaikwad emphasised naming the airport after the late D. B. Patil – a prominent leader who served as a five-time MLA, two-time leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and two-time member of parliament – represents the deep-rooted identity and historical aspirations of the bhumiputras (sons of the soil) and local Agri-Koli communities.

The letter noted Patil’s pivotal leadership during the historic 1984 movement in Uran. She stated that his efforts secured the landmark 12.5% developed plot scheme, which safeguards the livelihoods of thousands of project-affected families across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Nashik districts.

Maharashtra Resolution Pending With Centre

The MP reminded the Union Minister that both Houses of the Maharashtra state legislature unanimously passed a resolution on June 29, 2022, proposing to name the airport after Late D. B. Patil and have submitted it for central approval. Expressing concern over the pending central approval despite the airport approaching operationalisation, she urged the ministry to expedite final approval and officially notify the name 'Loknete D. B. Patil International Airport' without further delay.

Demand For Dedicated Lavatories In Commercial Aircraft For Female Passengers

Additionally, in a prior letter dated August 4, 2026, the parliamentarian urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to mandate designated lavatory facilities for female passengers across commercial air carriers operating in India. She pointed out that most narrow-body and regional aircraft in domestic fleets currently operate with gender-neutral lavatories. High passenger turnover, rapid turnaround times and heavy inflight usage frequently compromise sanitation standards, causing significant discomfort for women, elderly travelers, pregnant women and mothers with young children.

In a call for gender-designated facilities, she urged the minister to issue directives compelling commercial airlines to reserve or designate at least one lavatory exclusively for female passengers on flights equipped with multiple lavatories, and to encourage aircraft operators to incorporate clear gender markings and upgraded sanitation amenities in future fleet acquisitions. She also requested standardised inflight sanitation procedures to ensure continuous cleaning and maintenance of lavatories throughout flights.