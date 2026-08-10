FDA Seizes 1.19 Lakh Kg Edible Oil Worth ₹1.94 Crore In Beed, Suspends 5 Licences |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 1,19,187.5 kg of edible oil worth Rs 1.94 crore and suspended the licences of five establishments in Beed district during an intensive crackdown under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign.

The raids were conducted last week at oil repacking units and establishments dealing in loose edible oil. The action was carried out under the guidance of FDA Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale and Assistant Commissioner Nitin Mohite.

FDA Finds Multiple Violations

According to the FDA, officials found several violations, including the use of reused tins, unhygienic premises, improper or misleading labelling, unsafe storage and absence of mandatory quality-control records.

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The FDA seized 1,19,187 kg of edible oil worth Rs 1.94 crore from five establishments in Beed during a crackdown under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. At two units in MIDC Beed, officials seized 66,652.6 kg of oil worth Rs 1.05 crore and 45,995.7 kg worth Rs 78.22 lakh, citing alleged mislabelling, reused tins, unhygienic conditions, and a lack of quality-control records. Another 4,545.2 kg worth Rs 7.24 lakh was seized in Vadwani over similar violations. Two Majalgaon establishments were found storing loose oil unsafely, leading to seizures of 1,746 kg and 248 kg. Licences of all five units were suspended.

Licences Suspended, Samples Sent For Testing

The FDA drew a total of 27 enforcement samples from the five establishments for further testing. Licences of all five establishments were suspended with immediate effect and the units were closed.

The FDA has advised consumers to purchase edible oil only from licensed vendors and check the FSSAI licence number, manufacturing and expiry dates, batch details and proper labelling before making a purchase.

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