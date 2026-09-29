NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Warns Of Samruddhi Mahamarg Blockade If Maharashtra Fails To Announce Drought Relief Within 15 Days

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (SP) faction MLA Rohit Pawar. |

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has urged the Maharashtra government to provide immediate financial assistance to drought-hit farmers and farm labourers, warning of a blockade of the Samruddhi Mahamarg if adequate relief is not announced within 15 days.Speaking during a farmers' protest in Beed on Monday, Pawar criticised the state government over the delay in providing financial assistance to farmers affected by drought and crop losses.

Agitation Planned After October 12

Pawar said that if concrete measures and an official announcement on financial assistance are not made by October 12, party workers, along with drought-affected farmers and farm labourers, would launch a blockade on the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

He said the state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday would be crucial. If the government fails to announce a financial package for farmers at the meeting, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) would launch a statewide agitation on the expressway.

Farm Losses Cited

Pawar said the proposed agitation would not be limited to a single day and would continue between October 12 and 15.

According to Pawar, farmers across Maharashtra have suffered losses of more than Rs 35,900 crore, including an estimated Rs 22,400 crore in Vidarbha alone. He also criticised the government's list of drought-affected talukas, alleging discrepancies between the state government's list and data available on the Centre's website.

Pawar alleged that some talukas which received relatively adequate rainfall had been included in the drought-affected list, while areas that experienced inadequate rainfall had been left out. He specifically mentioned Nashik, Jamkhed and his Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

The MLA also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to avoid prolonged administrative delays and complicated eligibility conditions while providing relief to affected farmers.

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