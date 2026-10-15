NCP (SP) Leader Manoj Pradhan Launches ‘Out Of Thane’ Poster Campaign Against Amazon Data Centre In Balkum

A modified Amazon logo carries the “Out of Thane” message as Manoj Pradhan joins opposition to the proposed data centre amid concerns over water, power consumption and noise pollution | File Photo

Thane, October 15, 2026: In a unique and striking form of protest, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Thane District President Manoj Pradhan has launched a creative campaign opposing the upcoming Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre in the Balkum area of the city.

The campaign creatively targets Amazon’s iconic corporate logo, in which the curved arrow traditionally stretches from the letter “A” to “Z”. The campaign extends the arrow past the letter “N” and maps it completely outside Thane’s city boundaries, with the bold label “Out of Thane”.

Rising Civic Concerns Over Infrastructure Strain

The proposed hyperscale data centre, slated for the Balkum-Majiwada belt, has sparked widespread public debate. Local residents, environmental groups such as Wake Up Thanekar, and political representatives have raised concerns about the project’s potential impact on urban infrastructure in a densely populated residential zone.

Critics argue that a facility of this magnitude will exacerbate local water scarcity, consume massive amounts of electricity and cause persistent noise pollution from round-the-clock cooling systems, potentially leading to long-term health problems and mental stress for nearby residents.

Manoj Pradhan, who has actively joined citizens in public demonstrations, said the satirical posters were strategically pasted across various localities under the Majiwada-Manpada ward committee limits to send a stern message calling for the project’s removal from the city.

We Are Not Against Development

Clarifying his opposition to the establishment of heavy industrial technology infrastructure in residential zones, Manoj Pradhan said: “By extending the arrow past the letter ‘N’, we aimed to signify ‘N’ for ‘Nakar’ (rejection). We are not opposed to development, nor are we against data centres per se. However, what is the stubborn insistence behind setting up such a massive data centre right in the middle of a civilian residential area? If this Amazon data centre threatens the very survival of Thane residents, we will not tolerate it under any circumstances. We will continue our resistance.”

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The eye-catching posters have sparked intense discussions across the city, becoming a focal point for the ongoing citizen-led movement questioning the logic of heavy industrial land-use planning in fast-growing urban centres.

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