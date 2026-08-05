NCP (SP) Dissolves Spokesperson Panel Amid Merger Rumours; Vidya Chavan, Mahesh Tapase to Handle Media Duties Until Further Orders |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) SP cancelled the appointment of its panel of spokespersons on Tuesday until further orders regarding fresh appointments are issued.

According to an NDTV report, the party has nearly 22 spokespersons representing it across electronic and print media.

Taking to its X account, the party posted, "With the approval of the party's Provincial President and former Minister Hon. Shri Shashikant Shinde, effective immediately from today, August 4, 2026, all previous appointments to the position of party spokesperson are hereby cancelled until further orders."

पक्षाचे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष तथा माजी मंत्री मा. श्री. शशिकांत शिंदे यांच्या मान्यतेने, आज दि. ४ ऑगस्ट २०२६ पासून यापूर्वी पक्षाच्या प्रवक्तापदासाठी करण्यात आलेल्या सर्व नियुक्त्या पुढील आदेश होईपर्यंत तत्काळ प्रभावाने रद्द करण्यात येत आहेत.



तसेच, या कालावधीत माजी आमदार मा. श्रीमती… pic.twitter.com/CLlH87a5pt — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) August 4, 2026

Interim spokespersons appointed

The party further clarified that until further orders are issued, former MLA Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will represent the party's official stand before the media as authorised spokespersons.

Reacting to the development, Anish Gawande, who was appointed as the party's national spokesperson two years ago, said it had been a journey of immense learning and a rollercoaster ride, with the opportunity to learn directly from party chief Sharad Pawar.

Taking to his X account, Gawande wrote, "Two years ago today, I was entrusted with the responsibility of National Spokesperson for @NCPspeaks. From shaping our election communications strategy to leading a delegation to Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack, and navigating intense cultural debates (from Aurangzeb's tomb to India's Got Latent), it's been a whirlwind on the front lines!"

Two years ago today, I was entrusted with the responsibility of National Spokesperson for @NCPspeaks.



From shaping our election comminications strategy to leading a delegation to Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack, and navigating intense cultural debates (from Aurangzeb's tomb to… pic.twitter.com/0KFK3NSwTs — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) August 5, 2026

He further wrote, "But what has truly set this rollercoaster ride apart is the opportunity to learn directly from Pawar Saheb. Observing his legendary acumen and sharing my insights with him has been a masterclass of a lifetime."

Leaders react to decision

Another party spokesperson, Vikas Lawande, taking to his X account, said the party's decision was like an order for its workers, which he accepted.

His post further read, "For any worker or party office-bearer, the party does not exist; rather, workers and office-bearers exist for the party—this has always been my firm belief. It is because of the party that the identity of workers and office-bearers is built."

आमच्या @NCPspeaks पक्षाने आज काही निर्णय घेतला आहे. सर्व प्रवक्ते पद रद्द केली आहेत.त्या निर्णयानुसार मी आज पासून पक्षाच्या प्रवक्ते पदावर नाही. पक्षाचा निर्णय कार्यकर्त्यांसाठी एकप्रकारे आदेश असतो. तो मी मान्य करतो.

कोणत्याही कार्यकर्त्यांसाठी किंवा पक्ष पदाधिकाऱ्यांसाठी पक्ष… — Vikas Lawande (@VikasLawande1) August 4, 2026

Lawande, who has been associated with the party since 2015, said he accepted the party's decision wholeheartedly and expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the trust placed in him by appointing him as a spokesperson.

Merger speculation surfaces

Meanwhile, speculation has emerged in political circles following the party's decision, with rumours suggesting the possibility of a merger with another NCP faction currently led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

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