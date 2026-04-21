NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar To Skip Baramati Bypoll Vote For First Time Since 1967 Due To Health Issues

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar (L) & Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Veteran leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he will not be able to cast his vote in the April 23 Baramati Assembly bypoll, citing health concerns, and urged voters to support Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the ruling alliance candidate.

Doctors advised against travel

In a statement, the 85-year-old leader said he was compelled to skip voting for the first time in decades after doctors advised him against travelling outside Mumbai following a sudden decline in his health. Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a medical check-up, though sources maintained his condition is stable and not serious.

“I have been voting in Baramati continuously since 1967. This time too, I intended to uphold that tradition. However, due to my deteriorating health and medical advice, I will not be able to travel,” Pawar said, describing the decision as a “deeply saddening” one.

No remote voting provision exists

Pawar also revealed that he explored alternative methods to cast his vote remotely but was informed by election authorities that no such provision exists under current rules.

“With no option available to vote without being physically present, I have had to take this difficult decision,” he said.

Bypoll necessitated by Ajit Pawar's death

The bypoll, scheduled for April 23, was necessitated following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. The results will be declared on May 4.

Pawar’s faction has extended support to Sunetra Pawar, terming it a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar. He appealed to voters in Baramati to back her candidacy. Notably, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has not fielded a candidate against Sunetra Pawar.

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