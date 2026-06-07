NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Slams Centre Over ₹29 LPG Price Hike As Another Burden On Citizens; CM Devendra Fadnavis Cites Global Geopolitical Factors

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (L) & Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday strongly criticized the Central Government over the ₹29 increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices, describing it as another burden on citizens already struggling with rising living costs.

Pawar Questions Centre's Handling of Inflation

Reacting to the hike, Pawar said the increase would further strain household budgets at a time when prices of essential commodities are already soaring. He questioned the Centre's handling of inflation and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying earlier assurances of controlling price rise had failed to provide relief to common people. Pawar remarked that the ruling establishment would eventually face the political consequences of such decisions.

The criticism came after the Centre announced a ₹29 increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. Following the revision, the cost of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from ₹913 to ₹942. In Mumbai, the price has increased from ₹912.50 to ₹941.50. This follows a previous hike of ₹60 implemented on March 7.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Centre's Decision

Responding to Pawar's remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Centre's decision, attributing the rise in fuel prices to global factors. He noted that the ongoing geopolitical and war-like situations have led to increased fuel prices worldwide, affecting petrol, diesel, and cooking gas rates across countries.

Fadnavis said the Central Government is aware of the challenges posed by rising fuel prices and is closely monitoring the situation. He added that fuel prices in India have historically moved in line with international trends, increasing when global prices rise and declining when they fall. “An appropriate decision will be taken at the right time,” he said.

Meanwhile, concerns over inflation continue to mount as fuel and food prices remain elevated. Industry estimates suggest that public sector oil marketing companies are still incurring losses of around ₹703 on every domestic LPG cylinder supplied. Market experts have warned that if global energy prices remain high, further increases in LPG prices cannot be ruled out.

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