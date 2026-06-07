DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate At Mumbai Airport Under 'Operation Golden Nexus'; 3.2 Kg Gold In Wax Form Worth ₹5 Crore Seized |

Mumbai: Under 'Operation Golden nexus, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai officers have busted a gold smuggling syndicate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai and seized 3.2 kg foreign-origin gold in wax form, valued at Rs 5 crore. The agency sleuths arrested a total of seven persons including one Bangladeshi, two Sri Lankan nationals as carriers and three contractual airport staff who received and attempted to deliver the gold, along with a recipient at Mumbai.

Specific Intelligence Leads to Airport Staff Involvement

DRI acted on specific intelligence that few contractual airport staff are allegedly involved in the collection of the smuggled gold from Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nationals - arriving from Bangkok and transiting Mumbai, and its illicit removal from the airport premises for delivery to local handlers. The DRI officers then intercepted the three contractual airport staff, amongst whom 2 were bus coach drivers and one was coach monitor, when they were handling and delivering the gold outside the airport to the receiver.

"A swift follow-up action led to the identification and interception of three transit passengers (one Bangladeshi national and two Sri Lankan nationals), who were working for the syndicate and were attempting to leave the country by connecting flights. They had smuggled the gold into India by concealing it inside their bodies. In all, 3.2 kg of 24-carat gold dust in wax form, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act. The operation resulted in the dismantling of the entire smuggling chain, leading to the arrest of seven persons, comprising three transit passengers, three airport staff, and one receiver," said a DRI source.

"This successful operation assumes significance in the backdrop of increased duties and taxes on gold imposed by the government to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen economic security. It underscores DRI's robust intelligence capabilities, swift operational response, and coordinated enforcement efforts in detecting and thwarting gold smuggling attempts by unscrupulous elements and organised smuggling syndicates," said the official.

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