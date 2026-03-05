NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Set To Be MVA's Rajya Sabha Candidate; Congress, UBT Back Veteran Leader Amid Speculation

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

Mumbai: Putting speculation to rest, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar is set to be the Rajya Sabha candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The picture became clear on Wednesday evening after the Congress decided to back Pawar, despite earlier staking claim to the seat. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, had also sought the lone Rajya Sabha berth the MVA could secure.

A Historic Parliamentary Milestone

Another term would see Pawar complete 60 years in parliamentary life next year. He is the only politician to have served as a member of the Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee served in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for nearly 50 years, while former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was a member of the state Assembly for six decades.

The Congress decision reportedly followed a directive from All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge to the state unit. Earlier, AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala told news agencies that the party leadership had conveyed its decision to support Pawar in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

Congress's Initial Aspirations

The Congress had initially appeared keen to contest the election, as the party is eager to retain the post of Leader of the Opposition, currently held by Kharge, which requires at least 10% of the House strength.

Earlier, both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) were reportedly apprehensive about a possible merger of the two NCP factions. Supporting Pawar’s candidature could have been seen as conceding the seventh seat to the NDA.

However, senior party leader Jayant Patil said the merger issue had ended with the death of Ajit Pawar. “He was the only leader involved in discussions over the merger. Now the talks have ceased, and both our allies are aware of this,” Patil said at Vidhan Bhavan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/