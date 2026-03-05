 Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For India-England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede; Spectators Urged To Use Public Transport
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For India-England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede; Spectators Urged To Use Public Transport

Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For India-England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede; Spectators Urged To Use Public Transport

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the India–England T20 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium on March 5. With heavy congestion expected near Marine Drive, spectators are urged to use public transport. Gate-wise access routes via Churchgate and Marine Lines stations have been detailed for smoother movement.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the T20 semi-final match between India and England scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive, on March 5, 2026, at 7:00 pm. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the T20 semi-final match between India and England scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive, on March 5, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

Match Schedule and Expected Crowd

The stadium gates will open for spectators at 4:00 pm. A large turnout is expected for the high-profile clash, and heavy traffic congestion is anticipated in and around the Marine Drive area.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and, wherever possible, use alternate routes to avoid delays. The traffic police have strongly encouraged spectators to use public transport to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For India-England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede; Spectators Urged To Use Public Transport
Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For India-England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede; Spectators Urged To Use Public Transport
Indian & Middle Eastern Carriers Operate Limited Flights For Stranded Passengers; Read The Full List Of Flights For Thursday
Indian & Middle Eastern Carriers Operate Limited Flights For Stranded Passengers; Read The Full List Of Flights For Thursday
Badlapur Egg Trafficking Case: Dentist Arrested As Racket's Interstate Links Uncovered; Over 500 Women Feared Exploited
Badlapur Egg Trafficking Case: Dentist Arrested As Racket's Interstate Links Uncovered; Over 500 Women Feared Exploited
Mumbai Muslims Flock To Iranian Consulate To Condole Ali Hosseini Khamenei's Death; Questions Arise Over Shia-Sunni Divide In Condemnation Of Attack
Mumbai Muslims Flock To Iranian Consulate To Condole Ali Hosseini Khamenei's Death; Questions Arise Over Shia-Sunni Divide In Condemnation Of Attack

Commuters can use Western Railway services and alight at Churchgate railway station or Marine Lines railway station. Those opting for the Metro can use Churchgate Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line).

Read Also
Israel-Iran War Disrupts Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifiers In Nepal, Matches 'Postponed Until...
article-image

Gate-wise Travel Advisory:

Gates 1, 2 & 7:

Spectators are advised to use Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station via E Road.

Gates 3 & 4:

Use Marine Lines Railway Station and access via the foot overbridge near Roopkala Showroom on Maharshi Karve Road.

Gates 5 & 6:

Use Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station and access via the foot overbridge on Maharshi Karve Road opposite the Income Tax Office.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to the public for cooperation to ensure smooth traffic management during the event.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on