Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For India-England T20 Semi-Final At Wankhede; Spectators Urged To Use Public Transport

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the T20 semi-final match between India and England scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive, on March 5, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

Match Schedule and Expected Crowd

The stadium gates will open for spectators at 4:00 pm. A large turnout is expected for the high-profile clash, and heavy traffic congestion is anticipated in and around the Marine Drive area.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and, wherever possible, use alternate routes to avoid delays. The traffic police have strongly encouraged spectators to use public transport to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Commuters can use Western Railway services and alight at Churchgate railway station or Marine Lines railway station. Those opting for the Metro can use Churchgate Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line).

Gate-wise Travel Advisory:

Gates 1, 2 & 7:

Spectators are advised to use Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station via E Road.

Gates 3 & 4:

Use Marine Lines Railway Station and access via the foot overbridge near Roopkala Showroom on Maharshi Karve Road.

Gates 5 & 6:

Use Churchgate Railway Station or Churchgate Metro Station and access via the foot overbridge on Maharshi Karve Road opposite the Income Tax Office.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to the public for cooperation to ensure smooth traffic management during the event.

