NCP Organises Condolence Meet In Delhi Following Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar |

New Delhi: Following the sudden demise of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, a condolence meeting was organised at the party's Central Office in the national capital on Wednesday.

NCP passed a condolence resolution, according to a press statement from the Delhi office.

The meeting was attended by a large number of the Party's national office-bearers, the President of the Delhi State Unit, other officials, and party workers, who paid heartfelt tributes to the departed soul and observed a two-minute silence in prayer for eternal peace.

On this occasion, NCP national general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav remembered him and stated that Ajit Pawar, throughout his public life, made remarkable contributions towards public service, good governance, and strengthening the organisation.

"His political experience, administrative efficiency, and affectionate relationship with party workers will always remain a source of inspiration for all of us. His untimely demise has caused an irreparable loss not only to the Nationalist Congress Party but also to the political and social life of the nation," he said.

Brijmohan Shrivastav further informed that the Nationalist Congress Party has passed a condolence resolution. Through this resolution, prayers have been offered to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to provide strength to the bereaved family members, supporters, and party workers to bear this unbearable loss.

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, the Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) informed on Wednesday.

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am.

"The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati this morning. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Mourning Ajit Pawar's demise, Fadnavis said that there is a "wave of sorrow" across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state.

Referring to the tragic incident as a personal loss, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada was a hardworking leader and did not shake in any circumstances. It is a difficult day for Maharashtra. It takes time to develop such leadership. He had major contribution to Maharashtra's development. His demise is shocking, and for me, it's a personal loss; a friend has left me. It's a very big loss for the family." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ajit Pawar's uncle, veteran politician Sharad, and expressed his condolences.

The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

