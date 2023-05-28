 NCP MP Supriya Sule displays empathy, helps passengers stranded on Katraj Ghat route
A Shivshahi bus, filled with passengers, had come to a sudden halt, leaving women and children trapped and in urgent need of help.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
In a commendable act of empathy, NCP MP Supriya Sule sprang into action when faced with a distressing incident during her journey along the Katraj Ghat route. A Shivshahi bus, filled with passengers, had come to a sudden halt, leaving women and children trapped and in urgent need of help.

Without hesitation, Supriya Sule immediately took charge of the situation. With swift action, she organised a rescue of the stuck passengers, ensuring the safe evacuation of the stranded individuals. Going above and beyond her duty, Sule even provided transportation to their intended destination in her own vehicle, extending a helping hand to those in need.

Sule later took to Twitter to post about the incident that transpired.

Watch the video here:

